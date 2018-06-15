PetroCaribe Deliveries Not Suspended

Venezuela’s Ambassador, Francisco Perez Santana, has revealed that shipments of petroleum from Venezuela to this country have not been suspended; contrary to media reports.

On Wednesday, the Antigua Observer, quoted a report from the Venezuela Oil Ministry as saying that Venezuela had suspended petroleum shipments to 8 of 17 Caribbean countries under the PetroCaribe agreement due to falling crude production and low refinery utilization.

Ambassador Perez Santana, however pointed out, that sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the United States have resulted in difficulties for Venezuela making payments to vessels which they use to transport the oil.

The ambassador explained that this in turn has affected the transport of fuel to countries which have agreements with Venezuela.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



