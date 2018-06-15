SVG Affected by US Sanctions Against Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has confirmed that the US sanctions imposed on Venezuela have indeed been affecting Caribbean countries, including St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Dr. Gonsalves was speaking at a news conference Thursday morning, where he told reporters that he had not received word from the Venezuela government nor its embassy in Kingstown, that it has suspended shipments of petroleum to SVG.

The prime minister said that the US imposed sanctions have however affected the regularity of shipment of petroleum to this country.

PM Gonsalves said that sanctions on Venezuela have begun to impact money for the “SET” programme and to help fund social development projects.

The prime minister also noted that fuel at the Hugo Chavez storage plant at Lowmans Bay will be impacted; but for now, there is a three months reserve at the facility.

