Police Investigating Apparent Murder And Suicide Over Weekend

The Rose family is again in mourning – mere weeks after laying the matriarch of the family to rest.

Last Friday evening, the body of 69-year old Antonia “Toni” Rose, was found bound and hanging at the home of her brother, former Ambassador to Cuba, Dexter Rose, at his Queen’s Drive residence.

Antonia, who resided in New York, is also the sister, of social activists Renwick and Conley Rose.

She was spending extra time in St. Vincent after returning home with other family members for the funeral of her mother, well known educator, and YWCA stalwart, Germain “Granny” Rose, who was buried last month.

The police said they are carrying out investigations into the death of the New York based woman.

A postmortem was expected to be carried out on the body on Monday to establish the cause of death.

Police are also investigating the apparent suicide of female secondary school student.

Reports are that the 15-year old was found hanging at her home at South Rivers last Saturday.

She was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Just two weeks ago, a 20-year old male of Glenside, Marriaqua hanged himself.

