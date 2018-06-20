Take Along Your Firearm When Updating Your Firearm Licence

Inspector Henry Providence is encouraging firearm licence holders to take along their weapon when they are updating their licence.

Inspector Providence who was speaking with SVG-TV News last Friday on a range of related issues said the department recognised that some persons do not take their firearm when they are renewing their licence.

Inspector providence said the law requires that all licensed fire arms be inspected annually.

Corporal Mcleon Williams said the licence must match the firearm presented and that persons can take their rifles and shot guns to the police station nearest them for inspection

Corporal Williams reminded licensed firearm holders to regularly check their fire arm registration booklet and not rely solely on their licence card.

