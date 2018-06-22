Suspended Antigua Police Commissioner’s Case Pushed Back

The case of suspended Antigua and Barbuda police commissioner, Vincentian Wendel Robinson, has been pushed back to July 20th.

The Antigua Observer said at a hearing yesterday Robinson’s case was before Justice Godfrey Smith in the high court, more time was given, as requested, for the officer to file additional affidavits to support his challenge of his suspension. The respondents were also given time to add to their submissions where necessary.

Robinson was suspended on April 5th 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment of junior police ranks and a civilian who was seeking entry into the police force. The incidents are said to have occurred between 2016 and 2018.

Robinson who is originally from the Questelles community is challenging the suspension which he says is unlawful. The police service commission was responsible for setting up a committee to look into the matters, but since suspending Robinson, this has not been done.

The commission said it acted lawfully when it removed Robinson from his post pending the outcome of the probe.

