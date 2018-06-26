With an injection of $1.3 million E.C. dollars to assist in the first phase of a banana revitalization programme, to fight the black sigatoka disease, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said believes that the fight against the disease will be made easier.

Minister Caesar who was speaking at the Orange Hill research and development complex, said that the fight is costly but thanked the government of Taiwan for their support through the improvement of the black sigatoka management project

The agriculture minister also praised the farmers for being resilient despite the challenges that affect bananas.

Minister Caesar also pointed out that the international market was demanding more organic crops and this was something to which this country has to be more attentive.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s ambassador to SVG, Calvin Ho, has pledged his country’s commitment to help this nation re-invigorate the banana industry.

Ambassador Ho said this will not only come through financial support but also with the sharing of knowledge.

