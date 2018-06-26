SVG Coast Guard Better Equipped

Outfitted with a brand new 33 foot defender class vessel, thanks to the U.S. Embassy, the St. Vincent Grenadines Coastguard is now better equipped to carry out its duties.

The vessel, which is valued at over 700-thousand U.S. dollars, was handed over on Monday at the Calliaqua base, and is part of the “Caribbean Basin Security Initiative” (CBSI) and the U.S. Security programme, established in 2009 by U.S. president Barack Obama.

The craft is the third vessel along with spare parts donated by the U.S. government.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John, said in association with the coastguard the police are ensuring that they combat crime in a multifaceted way.

Minister of National Security, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has sounded a warning to criminals at sea.

The Prime Minister who was speaking at Monday’s handing over ceremony at the coast guard base cautioned criminals not to try and “out-run” the coastguard, as they are better equipped to chase and capture criminals at sea.

Dr. Gonsalves said that having safer waters also ensures that investors feel more secure to get involved in business, particularly in Canouan where the multi-million dollar marina is located.

