Green House Park Opened

This country can look forward to an increase in the quality and quantity of fruits and vegetables produced for the domestic market with the official opening on Monday of the Montreal Green House Park.

The park is expected to be leased to the private sector and is part of a two pronged approach which the government said it will pursue to increase fruits and vegetable production and improve competitiveness of the banana industry.

SVG-TV’s Barvin Ollivierre has more in this report:

Meanwhile Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has expressed confidence in the ability of the youth to advance the agricultural sector using modern technology.

Caesar who was speaking at the launch of the green house park said that while statistics from the region indicate that most farmers are middle aged, there is a surge of interest from the youth in relation to the use of green house technology

Caesar added that the green house park represents another avenue to apply the practical aspects of modern technology

