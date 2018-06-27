Police News: Lawyers Brawl, Farmer Assaulted, and Chef Robbed

Police here have said they investigating the circumstances which lead to an assault on Ronneia Durham-Balcombe, a 31 year old Lawyer of Prospect.

According to a release from the police, Ronneia Durham-Balcombe was allegedly assaulted by another Lawyer, 48 year old Ronald “Ronnie” Marks, also of Prospect. He is said to have struck Durham-Balcombe on the right side of her face at Prospect on Saturday, June 23rd.

The police said they are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the criminal assault of Elvin Maloney, a 31 year old Farmer of Greiggs, by Travis Peters, a 30 years Labourer of Lauders.

Peters is alleged to have assaulted Maloney “by pointing a gun at him with intent to commit the offence of wounding.” Peters also reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at Maloney, within 100 yards of a public road.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Greiggs on Saturday June 23rd.

Investigations are also taking place into a robbery, which occurred at villa at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, two masked men armed with guns, robbed Kingsley Joseph, a 39 year old chef of Belmont by pointing guns at him” putting Joseph in fear of being then and there subjected to force.

The masked gunmen reportedly stole from Joseph a quantity of items valued at $1,119 EC dollars.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



