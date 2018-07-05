SVG Maintains Its Ranking In US State Department 2018 Trafficking In Persons Report

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained its tier two ranking in the United States Department of State’s 2018 Trafficking in Persons report (TIP Report). It is the second consecutive year that the country has attained this ranking.

Releasing the report on June 28th, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said “this year’s report focuses on effective ways local communities can address human trafficking proactively and how national governments can support and empower them”.

We hear more on SVG’s ranking in this report from Nicketha Toney.

