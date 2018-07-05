Vincentian Sworn in as President of the CCJ

Vincentian, Justice Adrian Saunders, was sworn in Wednesday 4th July, as the President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) taking over from Sir Dennis Byron.

The transition is part of the activities before the 39th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Jamaica.

In March of this year, it was announced that Justice Saunders, after an exhaustive international search, would be appointed the CCJ’s third president. Justice Saunders is also the Chairman of the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers (CAJO) and the course director of the Halifax-based commonwealth judicial education institute’s intensive study programme. He is also one of the institute’s directors.

Justice Saunders has also co-authored the book, Fundamentals of Caribbean Constitutional Law and is a contributor editor of the Caribbean Civil Court Practice.

In April of this year he was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Global Judicial Integrity Network by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

He was called to the bar of St. Vincent & the Grenadines in 1977. Justice Saunders also worked with Sir Dennis at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and was reunited with him in 2011 when Sir Dennis was appointed President of the CCJ.

At his swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, Justice Saunders said he considered himself exceptionally fortunate to take up the responsibilities of the CCJ.

Justice Saunders told the large gathering that the region has no good reason to doubt its ability to grasp full responsibility for interpreting and applying its own laws.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



