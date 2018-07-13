2018 STEM To Commence on Monday

The 2018 Science Technology Engineer and Mathematics (STEM) program will commence on Monday July 16th with a focus on the environment.

Director of the STEM program Petrus Gumbs, said they have partnered this year with the rivers, parks and beaches authority to offer participants an experience in coastal cleanup, marine life and an educational tour to Bequia.

Gumbs said this year two programmes will run simultaneously for five weeks catering to participants in the 7-10 year age group and 11 years and up.

The STEM director thanked the Ministry of Education and the various schools for their support to the program which he said has proven to be quite beneficial to the participants.

