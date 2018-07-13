St. Vincent And The Grenadines Among Ten Caribbean Countries To Benefit From A USAid-Funded Project

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among ten Caribbean countries stand to benefit from a USAid funded local capacity for local solutions (lc4ls) project.

The project which was launched in Guyana on Tuesday is aimed at improving managerial and organizational capacity of non-governmental organizations.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway says the eight million US dollar initiative represents an ongoing partnership with Guyana and the nine other countries in the eastern and southern Caribbean.

The project seeks to strengthen the managerial, organizational, and administrative capacities of NGOs working in the areas of youth and citizen security, HIV and AIDS, and environmental resilience, as well as those that address poverty alleviation, economic empowerment and work with marginalized populations.

The project is also being implemented in Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, and Guyana in collaboration with the Caribbean Policy Development Centre, and the University of the West Indies School of Continuing Studies.

