Teachers Here Being Given The Opportunity To Sharpen Their Skills

Teachers in SVG are being given the opportunity to sharpen their skills.

This as a delegation from the Canadian Teachers Federation conducts the Annual Teachers Summer Training Program in conjunction with the SVG Teachers Union and the Ministry of Education.

First Vice President, Kent Cain said the union is committed to the overall development of teachers and is delighted to partner with education stakeholders to boost the capacity of teachers.

Cain said the union has achieved success in representing the needs and rights of teachers and encouraged all educators to join with the union to advance education here.

Meanwhile Minister of Education, St Clair Jimmy Prince, said over the years significant resources have been invested into education with many teachers benefiting from higher education opportunities.

Prince added that while the results of the CPEA were excellent, there are still students who are left behind.

He encouraged teachers to learn from the experiences of their counterparts to assist those students who need extra help.

Prince thanked the teachers union for facilitating the workshop and acknowledged the union as an important partner in education

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



