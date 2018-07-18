Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Home in Diamond

Police are investigating an incident at a home in Diamond around 8pm on Friday night, in which two men were shot.

The police said three unknown men reportedly entered the home of 42 year old Kenneth Barzie of Diamond with a shotgun.

Kendy Falby, a 23 year old Labourer of Stubbs and Leonard Roberts, 23 year old Labourer of Diamond, were shot in the process.

Falby was shot on the left side of his abdomen and left thigh and Roberts was shot on his right thigh. The two men were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), and are said to in a stable condition.

The police said Falby told them that the unknown gunmen robbed him of a cell phone and a black knife.

