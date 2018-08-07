Over $300,000 worth of materials stolen from Kendra’s Aluminium Ltd

Three men have been charged with stealing over $300,000 worth of materials from Kendra’s Aluminium Ltd, their alleged discrepancies starting in the year 2014.

Devon Jack, Conroy Trimmingham and Philbert Regis appeared at the Serious Offences Court yesterday, and were charged that they did, between January 1, 2014, and March 26, 2018, in Campden Park, steal aluminium windows and door parts worth $320,000, the property of Kendra’s Aluminium Ltd.

The charges were laid indictably against the men, who were not required to plea.

Connell asked that all agreements with any nexus to the case be attached to the papers for the paper committal.

He asked that bail not be set in the amount of the value of the items in the charge, as, with regard to a surety, “very few people can meet that before this honourable court.”

He asked for bail with conditions that “these three poor men can do.”

Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne-Matthias said that in light of the comments made by Connell about an agreement, that she was a “little concerned at this juncture with regard to this matter.”

She indicated that she did not intend to ask for $300,000-plus for the bail sum.

Bail was instead set in the sum of $30,000 each, with one surety, and an order made for ID, travel documents and driver’s licenses to be surrendered.

Jack, a Layou resident, Trimmingham, from Calder, and Regis of Redemption Sharpes, were ordered to report to the police station closest to them, three times a week.

The matter was adjourned to September 10.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



