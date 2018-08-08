Miss Shellisa Nanton SVG Crowned Queen winner of the 2018 Miss SVG pageant

Miss Shellisa Nanton congratulations our Queen 2018

Miss Shellisa Nanton, the crowned Queen winner of the 2018 Miss SVG pageant represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 13th annual FLOW Miss Caribbean Culture Queen pageant that took place in Nevis on 6th August 2018 and has emerged as the winner.

Miss Nanton is a resident of Overland, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and was sponsored by the National Lotteries Authority (Miss Lotto) for the 2018 Miss SVG show.

The Chairman, Board of Directors and members of staff wish to extend congratulations to Miss Nanton for gaining a regional title and for making all Vincentians proud.

