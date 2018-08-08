Veteran Lawyer Arthur F Williams Passes

Lawyer Arthur F Williams

The legal fraternity in St Vincent and the Grenadines has been thrown into a state of mourning with the passing of one of its long-standing members.

News784 was informed of the death of veteran Lawyer Arthur Williams, who passed away peacefully at his home around 4 pm this afternoon.

This news agency also learnt that Williams was I’ll for sometime now and was discharged this morning from the MCMH.

Mr Williams was the founding member and senior partner in the law firm of Williams & Williams, which has been established since 1969.

He attended the prestigious London School of Economics from 1964-1968 from which institution he obtained his LLB in 1967 and secured his LLM in 1968 specialising in corporate law, personal taxation, business taxation and estate planning. While at the LSE, Mr. Williams was president of the West Indian Society.

He was called to the Inner Temple Bar as well as the local bar in 1969. He has been in private practice ever since except for the period 1975 to 1984 when he became the Attorney General of SVG and the Minister of Communications and Works and Labour.

In addition, he became the Parliamentary Representative for his local constituency of West St George during the same period.

Mr. Williams was instrumental in formulating and drafting current legislation including the Status of Children Act in his position as a member of the House of Assembly.

He also served as the Windward Island Director of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority.

In recognition of his contribution in the State of SVG and for his services generally, Arthur Williams was awarded the OBE by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006.

News784 extends condolences to the entire Williams family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

