26-Year-Old Bastien Dember, of Union Island was Sentenced Two and a half years in jail for marijuana possession and trafficking charge.

26-year-old Bastien Dember

26-year-old Bastien Dember from union Island was jailed on Thursday for the marijuana possession in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, two years to the day he pleaded guilty to a cocaine charge in the UK.

The Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne-Matthias sentenced 26-year-old Bastien Dember to two and a half years in jail for the marijuana possession and trafficking charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

He pleaded guilty, at the Kingstown Magistrates Court, in connection with the charges which resulted from the SVG Coast Guard intercepting him off Barrouallie on July 25 with 83 pounds of marijuana aboard a 22-foot pirogue outfitted with a 40-horse power Yamaha outboard engine.

