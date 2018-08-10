NTRC awards bursary to 11-year-old student Mosranny Harry

A back to school bursary presented to 11-year-old student Mosranny Harry by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has come in extremely handy. Also commenting, Mosranny said that he feels “really good” that he was chosen for the bursary. He will be attending the Barrouallie Secondary School as a form one student when the new school term begins.

Mosranny is the second of two students to be presented with NTRC bursaries in 2018. Latanya Shallow of Diamonds is the other student.

This is the second year that the NTRC is giving bursaries. The NTRC has a system in place which helps select the best candidates for their bursaries. The neediest students are chosen from the rural areas and the Grenadines.

Source By: searchlight

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



