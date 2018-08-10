Too many school dropouts in SVG says Leader of the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) Dr. Godwin Friday.

The rate at which students are dropping out of school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is ridiculously high, according to Leader of the Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) Dr. Godwin Friday.

“It has been on my mind and caused me grave concern,” Dr. Friday told reporters on Tuesday, July 31, during a press conference at Democrat House in Richmond Hill.

The opposition leader said that he recently attended a graduation ceremony at the Bequia Community High School and only 10 students graduated.

“Twenty-eight children started in Form One, only eight of them graduated recently. Two others transferred in after Form One, so a total of 10 graduated.

“What was also striking was the fact that of the 10 children who graduated, there was only one boy. Of those who survived to write CSEC exams,He said that it cannot be considered progress when one-third of the students did not survive to take the exam.

He asked Why are most of the children allowed to drop out before they complete secondary school? Why are there no programs geared to those likely to drop out early, so that they might have a better chance of completing secondary school?” the opposition leader questioned.

He said that urgent action is needed to address what he considers the serious problem of dropouts.

