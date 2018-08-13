Donation for a good cause to help Underprivileged Women And Children In SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the recipient of a number of donated items from the Simply Help and the Wu Thun-Chin Foundations, through the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

These items include clothes, shoes, toys, school supplies and fabrics and more which were donated for underprivileged women and children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In this regard, the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, etc, on accepting on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has decided to target secondary schools and religious institutions for the distribution of said items.

The official handing-over ceremony is scheduled for August 13, 2018 from, 10:00 a.m. at the Fisheries Conference Room.

Source By: news784

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



