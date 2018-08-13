Former occupant was charged for vandalising apartment

Jillian Charles who rented an apartment which the managers later found vandalised has been charged with damage to property.

Jillian Charles was brought before the Serious Offences Court on Friday, charged that between May 31 and July 25, 2018, at Frenches, without lawful excuse, she damaged apartment #1 of Simon Cooke Apartment, value EC$8458.05, the property of Simon Cooke Apartments of Frenches, intending to damage such property.

She pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne-Matthias.

The prosecution did not object to her bail but asked that she provide sufficient surety and that the matter be transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court.

Charles was granted EC$10,000 bail with one surety.

The matter was transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for Sept. 17.

