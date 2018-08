Kishawn John was arrested and charged by a Police , Kishawn John, 21, a labourer, of Barrouallie for unlawful sexual intercourse.

In their regular bulletin on Friday, police said it is alleged that between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2018 at Barrouallie, John had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old student, she being a girl at the age of 13 years, but under the age of 15 years.

John is expected to appear in court to answer the charge.

