Cannabis Bill Pushed Back, Speaker & Deputy Absent from August 20th to a later date

The bill has met its unfortunate derailment as the Speaker, Hon. Jomo Thomas, and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Carlos James would be absent from the sitting.

Both the Speaker and Deputy have left the state for emergency reasons, says Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Tuesday 14th August said that the Deputy Speaker indicated to him on Saturday 11th August, that he had to be away on a personal family matter.

Gonsalves said on Monday 13th August, he received an email from Thomas in which he noted that his mother was not well and had to rush off to New York.

Gonsalves said the Opposition leader was notified of the changes, and the sitting will now take place on 6th September, 2018.

The absence of Speaker of the House of Assembly of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jomo Thomas, and Deputy Speaker, Senator Carlos James have raised suspicions among political observers here, that they may have abandoned the highly anticipated August 20th sitting.

The postponement is viewed as a further setback for the government in its efforts to bring a bundle of bills to the assembly, paving the way for the establishment of a modern medical cannabis industry in SVG.

