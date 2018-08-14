Ivory Erin Wilkes of the St. Joseph’s Convent Won the 2018 WEFM Youth Summer Reading Challenge

WEFM’s 5th annual Youth Summer reading Challenge was held from August 6-10, 2018, under the theme “READ-LEAD-SUCCEED”,

Ivory Erin Wilkes is the winner of the 2018 WEFM Youth Summer Reading Challenge.second place went to Ketrina Destiny Baptiste of the Girls High School, with third place going to Nathalia Charles of Barrouallie Secondary School.Tiffany Ferguson of Bishops College Kingstown and Zonasha Samuel of St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua, tied for fourth place.The other participants were Kareem Clarke of St. Martin’s Secondary, Ria Joseph of the Intermediate High School and T-Jay Cato of St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua. Wilkes, who has been transferred from St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua to St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown for the new school year, was presented with prizes an awards and closing ceremony held this morning at WEFM studio at Lower Questelles. Wilkes said she is delighted to have emerged winner of the Reading Challenge.

