Mark Gumbs a One-legged Vincentian nuisance escapes jail time

Mark Gumbs A one-legged man who hops around Kingstown and creates a public nuisance by emptying garbage bins onto sidewalks and harassing persons, was spared jail time on Monday. Mark Gumbs is originally from Chauncey, pleaded guilty to a charge that on July 27, 2018, at Kingstown, he assaulted a Carriere woman, causing actual bodily harm. On the day in question, about 6:40 a.m., the virtual complainant, a pharmacist, was walking along the sidewalk near Coreas City Store.

As she passed Gumbs, he hopped up behind her. The woman became fearful and started to run and Gumbs came hopping behind her.

The woman fell and injured her leg and was unable to move for a few minutes, during which time Gumbs stood over her and laughed before hopping away.

Gumbs told the court that he did not “run” behind the woman with the intention of doing her anything.

When the magistrate asked if Gumbs has a record, the defendant said, “Yes, me record kinda dutty-ish. Me record real dutty (dirty).”

The magistrate, however, said that the matter was not one to send the man to prison for.

Burnett told Gumbs that he was giving him a last chance, adding that he had read somewhere that Gumbs interferes with persons in the city.

The magistrate said that while he was not taking into consideration in his sentencing what he might have read elsewhere, if Gumbs is a nuisance, the court has a duty to deal with him.

He imposed a three-month sentence suspended for nine months.

One of Gumbs’ legs was amputated several years ago.

During the earlier period when he first appeared around Kingstown, he used to use a pair of crutches.

