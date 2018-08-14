SVG MET: low-level trough – ITCZ Affecting Southern Windwards

Later this evening into Tuesday, a weak surface to low-level trough/easterly wave, along with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could result in scattered showers, periods of rain and possible thunderstorm activity across the extreme Southern Windward Islands (including the Grenadines).

However, most of the shower activity is expected across Grenada, Trinidad/Tobago towards Northeast Venezuela.

Models project that the disturbed area which is to the east of island chain could become an open wave by early Tuesday.

As the disturbed area edges closer to the islands, associated moisture could be supported by an upper level low and trough by late Tuesday into Wednesday resulting in scattered showers.

Scattered showers could continue on Thursday as the ITCZ nudges northward creating unstable conditions.

However, the axis of the area of concern should approach the islands by Friday as an easterly wave, with scattered moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorm activity…. Rainfall accumulations will be monitored.

Source By: feedly

