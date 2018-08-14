The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service will be donated two new vessels (Inflatable Boats) from the Government Of Japan

Thanks To the Government Of Japan for donating two new vessels to the St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at a press conference on Monday 13th August 2018. That The St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service will be the recipients of two new vessels. Gonsalves said he was able to secure the vessels following discussions with officials during his state visit to Japan. The Coast Guard Service would receive the two RHIBS or Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, sometime in early November 2018. these vessels will have a maximum capacity of 12 persons. The government of Japan will also donate a quantity of support equipment to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

