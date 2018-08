MR ARTHUR FRANCIS WILLIAMS – OBE better known as KING ARTHUR of Queen’s Drive died on Tuesday August 7th at the age of 85.

There will be a public viewing at the House of Assembly from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday August 17th. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 18th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing and tributes begin at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

