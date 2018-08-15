St.vincent & The Grenadines Top Students passing 16 subjects at CXC

Sariah Jackson of GHS Top performer at CXC 2018(female)

MVAA student Kyle Da Silva’s Top performer at CXC 2018(male)

A student each from the Girls High School (GHS) and the Mountain View Adventist Academy (MVAA) passed 16 subjects while a St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS) pupil aced 15 subjects in this year’s Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

According to preliminary results released by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, Sariah Jackson of GHS sat and passed 16 subjects, obtaining 14 grade ones, one grade two and one grade 3. MVAA student Kyle Da Silva’s 16 passes were made up of 15 grade ones and one grade two while Delaan Nedd of the SVGS passed all his 15 subjects at grade 1.

In addition to these seven schools which recorded percentage pass rates of 80 per cent or more, 13 schools, obtained what the ministry described as “creditable pass rates” of between 60 and 80 per cent.

They are: Bishops’ College Kingstown (76.72), Bequia Community High (76.47), Bequia Seventh-day Adventist (74.71), Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary (74.09), St. Clair Dacon Secondary School (72.02), Adelphi Secondary (71.19), Union Island Secondary School (67.91), Emmanuel High Mesopotamia (66.88), Troumaca Secondary (66.09), Georgetown Secondary (64.91). West St. George Secondary (64.68), Sandy bay Secondary School (62.98), and North Union Secondary (61.20).

They are: Bishops’ College Kingstown (76.72), Bequia Community High (76.47), Bequia Seventh-day Adventist (74.71), Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary (74.09), St. Clair Dacon Secondary School (72.02), Adelphi Secondary (71.19), Union Island Secondary School (67.91), Emmanuel High Mesopotamia (66.88), Troumaca Secondary (66.09), Georgetown Secondary (64.91). West St. George Secondary (64.68), Sandy bay Secondary School (62.98), and North Union Secondary (61.20).

Mourine Williams, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, said: “The Ministry of Education congratulates all students and extends gratitude to the principals, teachers and staff of all schools for their support of the students. We are cognisant of the fact that the outcomes in education are measures, not only in quantitative terms, but also in qualitative terms; therefore, the value added to the lives of all of the students, the top performers as well as those whose performance can be improved is greatly appreciated.

Source By: iwn

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



