Over 3000+ Employed In Ongoing Road Cleaning Program around SVG

Prime Minister Gonsalves speaking on Star FM on Tuesday 14th August said, when he returned from Japan there was an additional document for further funds for more repairs. Gonsalves said the work is ongoing with BRAGSA handling the repairs. He further stated that some $2Million dollars is now being expended on the annual summer road cleaning program.

Gonsalves said some 3500 persons are currently employed with the program, and arrangements have already been made for individuals to be paid on time. He said this is important since this is the time students would be going back to school.

Source By: NEWS 784

