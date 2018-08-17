The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taiwan and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) have granted 20 scholarships to Vincentian students. The scholarships were presented at a ceremony on Thursday 16th August 2018 to the students .

Since the inception of the Taiwan scholarships in 2004, some 143 Vincentians have enrolled in degree programmes in Taiwan.

This year, students will be pursuing studies in international tourism, agriculture, medicine, computer science and international business. Where Over the years, Vincentian students have maintained an excellent reputation for academic performances.

