The SVGCC Online Application System opens within 24 – 48 hours of the online release of CSEC results.

Persons interested in applying for full-time entry into the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS) and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) for the 2018-2019 academic year are STRONGLY ADVISED to CAREFULLY read the admissions information for these divisions on the College’s website.

click the link below to apply

https://apply.svgcc.vc/

