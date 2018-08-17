Vermont Man Shot and Bleeds To Death because he Refuses Medical Treatment

Its been informed of a shooting incident in the community of Vermont today Thursday 16th August 2018. It is reported that Stilson Harold was shot in the leg by law enforcement officers in the south leeward community earlier this evening.

News784 was told that Police went to Harold’s home after a report was made by his son, that he was stabbed in the neck by his father with a knife.

The police upon entering the house was attacked by the Harold, police responded and open fire, a bullet caught him in his leg, he was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital around 6.45 pm.

Harold did not allow the medical staff to attend to him, he bleed to death.

Information will be updated.

source by: feedly

