Venezuela And Trinidad  braced for another major earthquake as aftershocks

Venezuela And Trinidad Buildings were evacuated Tuesday after a powerful earthquake was recorded off the northeast coast of the country, sending shock waves as far west as Bogotá, Colombia, and as far east as Trinidad and Tobago. The earthquake was also felt strongly in Trinidad and Tobago, and much of the eastern Caribbean including Grenada, Guyana, Barbados and as far north as St. Lucia. There were no reports of damages in Grenada and Guyana, where people ran out into the streets in pandemonium to see utility poles shaking. In Grenada, there was a report of a landslide.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck a latitude of 10.56 N, a longitude of 62.80 W and a depth of 86 km. And MAGNITUDE: 6.9

