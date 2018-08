THE GOVERNMENT OF SOUTH KOREA HANDED OVER  A SCHOOL BUS TO THE GOVERNMENT OF SVG

BUS DONATION

AS THE NATION’S CHILDREN MAKE THEIR PREPARATIONS FOR THE START OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR IN SEPTEMBER 3RD, SOME OF THEM CAN LOOK FORWARD TO INCREASED TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS.

THIS AS THE GOVERNMENT OF SOUTH KOREA HANDED OVER A SCHOOL BUS WORTH SOME 240 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE GOVERNMENT OF SVG YESTERDAY .

THE BUS HAS THE CAPACITY TO SEAT 30 PASSSENGERS.

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SIR LOUIS STRAKER, SAID THE BUS IS A WELCOMED ADDITION TO THE CURRENT FLEET.

HE SAID THE DONATION IS ONE EXAMPLE OF SOUTH KOREA’S CONTINUED ASSISTANCE TO ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES.

—INSERTX3—

SIR LOUIS IS URGING STUDENTS TO EXERCISE CARE WHILE USING THE BUS AND THANKED THE KOREAN GOVERNMENT FOR THE GIFT.

—INSERT—

MEANWHILE SOUTH KOREA’S AMBASSADOR TO SVG SUNG MOONUP, SAID THIS CONTRY AND SOUTH KOREA SHARE 40 YEARS OF GOOD RELATIONS AND EXPRESSED HOPE THAT THE BUS WOULD BE OF ASSISTANCE TO CHILDREN IN NEED.

—INSERT—

