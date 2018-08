BEQUIA BASKETBALL

THE 20TH ANNUAL VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL COMPETITION ENTERED ITS SEMI FINAL STAGES OVER THE WEEKEND AT THE CLIVE TENNIS HARD COURT IN BEQUIA.

ON SATURDAY IN THE SECOND DIVISION SEMI FINAL, BLAZING HEAT HAD A 10 POINT WIN OVER RISING STARS TWO, 86-76. JOVIAN DERRICK SCORED 29 POINTS FOR BLAZING HEAT, WHILE AUGUSTINE POLLARD REGISTERED 19 POINTS.

AND IN THE FIRST DIVISION SEMIS, EAST BLAZERS WHIPPED RISING STARS ONE 81-69 LED BY THE DUO OF COSMUS HACKSHAW AND JONAS KING WITH 19 POINTS EACH. NICOLAS LEWIS HAD 23 POINTS IN A LOSING EFFORT.

THEN ON SUNDAY, IN THE BEST OF THREE FINALS, YONG DUKE EASED ASIDE BLAZING HEAT 81-66 IN THE SECOND DIVISION, JERMAINE JOHN BAGGED A GAME HIGH 39 POINTS.

THE FIRST DIVISION SEMI FINALS THEN WITNESSED RAPTORS OVERPOWERING KINGS 80-77, XAVAUGN DENNIE HAD 23 POINTS FOR RAPTORS WITH KINGS’ DELWAIN SIMMONS SCORING 21.

