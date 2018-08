NDP ON CRIME

MEANWHILE, THE NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY-NDP- HAS CALLED ON THE MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY- PRIME MINISTER DR RALPH GONSALVES; TO FORMALLY ADDRESS THE NATION ON GOVERNMENT’S PLANS TO DEAL WITH THE CRIME SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY.

THE CALL CAME TODAY BY WAY OF A NEWS RELEASE FROM THE PARTY IN WHICH IT SAID that NEITHER the MINISTER WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR NATIONAL SECURITY NOR THE ULP REGIME HAS OFFERED A DISCERNIBLE ACCEPTABLE RESPONSE TO WHAT HAS NOW BECOME A CRISIS.

THE PARTY SAID THAT ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS VINCENTIANS ARE WAKING UP TO REPORTS OF CRIME ON the VARIOUS PRINT and BROADCAST ENTITIES.

IT CLAIMS THAT THE CITIZENS HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE IN THE CAPACITY OF THE SECURITY SERVICES TO BRING CRIME UNDER CONTROL AND ARE NOW TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS THROUGH VIGILANTE-STYLE ACTIONS.

THE PARTY HAS URGED CITIZENS TO REMAIN VIGILANT, LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER and TO PROVIDE THE POLICE WITH ANY INFORMATION WHICH MIGHT ASSIST IN THEIR INVESTIGATIONS.

AND FOR THE POLICE TO RE-DOUBLE THEIR EFFORTS TO BRING PERPETRATORS TO JUSTICE.

