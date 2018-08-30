BEING SEXUALLY RESPONSIBLE

Dr Jozelle miller is calling on persons to pay attention to the wisdom of the abc prevention message of abstinence, being faithful and to use a condom. Dr Miler said the advocacy for abstinence is on the decline and believed its re-introduction is apt as many person s are engaged in sexual activity but are not prepared for the consequences. Dr Miller said many persons who desire to have a deep connection often capitulate and this in turn leads to poor sexual decisions. The psychologist said the findings from her PhD thesis suggest that many persons forgo abstinence and use of condoms to secure the relationship which exposes many to hiv aids and other sexually transmitted diseases psychologist Kimberley Cambridge, took the opportunity to encourage testing and other tried and tested methods.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



