TEACHING MORALS AND VALUES

Health psychologist, Dr Jozelle miller, is calling for a return to the inculcation of morals and sound values in children to empower them to later make wise sexual decisions.

This, as recently released figures show that this country recorded 31 new cases of the hiv aids virus for the period January to June- as against 14 during the same period the previous.

Dr Miller said the moral fabric of society has been significantly been eroded, leading persons to make Un -wise sexual decisions thus increasing the spread of the virus.

Dr Miller said since children are the future of the nation, they must be given the moral guidance needed to make wise decisions as they progress through life.

And, phycologist Kimberly Cambridge said children are bombarded with negative influences including through the music they hear while traveling to and from school that can subtly influence behavior.

She said much of the music played is sexually explicit.

Cambridge said sexual education from the level of the school system along with parental guidance are critical to promoting sexual responsibility.

