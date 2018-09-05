Education Minister Urges Students To Stay In School And Take Learning Seriously

Minister of Education St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince on Monday welcomed students for the new 2018/19 year as they returned to the classroom after two months summer vacation.

Reflecting on the last academic year, the education minister said there were challenges but he is greateful to God for the start of a new school year.

Minister Prince urged principals and teachers to continue to take their roles and responsibilities seriously as they impart knowledge to the nation’s children.

The education minister took the opportunity to congratulate students who successfully completed the CAPE and CXC exams and wished them well on the new chapter in their lives.

He reminded them of the part they have to play in achieving excellence.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



