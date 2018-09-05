Peace Corps Assault

The local police force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating two men who allegedly assaulted a peace corps worker last month.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves shared some of the details of the case at a news conference Monday morning. The alledged attack, reportedly took place at around 7:30 on August 20th near the leeward bus terminal.

He said that according to a police report the victim was physically and sexually assualted by two muslim men and gave a discription of the alledged perpetrators

The Prime Minister said the police is treating the investigation seriously and the government has been in contact with US officials on the matter.

Acting Police Commissioner, Colin John, said the men and women of the constabulary are co-operating with US authorities and examining all leads to conduct a thorough investigation.

