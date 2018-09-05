Rubis SVG Seeking Alternative Fuel Importation Sources

Rubis SVG, is looking for alterntive sources for the importation of fuel following the announcement of the imminent closure of Petrotrin in Trinidad.

Rubis Country Manager Elroy Edwards, told SVG-TV News on Monday that Petrotrin formally informed them of the new development as regards to its refinery and a decision was subsequently taken.

Edwards said Rubis receives its fuel supply every two weeks from Trinidad.

While there is enough in stock, he said that they are hoping that the government intervenes to assist in cushioning costs.

Petrotrin is likely to close its refineries in September displacing two thousand full time employees.

