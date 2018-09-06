16 Children to Benefit from World Pedeatric Project Surgeries

Nine children from the region and seven vincentians are currently undergoing free corrective orthopedic surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The surgeries are being done under the World Pedeatric Project with a specialist from Missouri, USA, and Dr. Eric Gordon.

In an interview with SVG-TV News on Tuesday, Dr. Gordon said they brought in several pieces of equipment and the surgeries have been going smoothly.

The children undergoing surgery, were evaluated at a clinical session held at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the WPP Eastern Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh, said that more than 50 persons were evaluated and the severe cases were listed for surgeries.

The surgeries would be completed on Thursday of this week.

After this mision is completed, follow up checks will be done on patients by local doctors.

This is the second year that an orthopedic mission is being conducted.

last year, 32 patients were evaluated and 15 had surgeries.

The World Pedeatric Project offers surgical and diagnostic critical pediatric care to children of the Eastern Caribbean in colloboartion with the various minisitries of health and surgeries performed in SVG.

