PM Commends The Police on Firm Action to Reduce Loud Motor Vehicle Music

The Prime Minister has commended the firm actions taken by the police to reduce the loud music emanating from motor vehicles, and maintaining law and order on the roads.

Using the provisions under the noise act, last week the traffic branch began a fresh thrust to clamp down on loud music in vehicles and successfully charged one person in this regard.

Several tickets were also issued to offenders.

At Monday’s news conference, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that mini bus operators in particlar have been complying, and that the noise level in Kingstown has changed for the better

