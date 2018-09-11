Glen Learning Center Opens

120 new students have been enrolled for the new academic school year at the Glen Learning Center.

At the opening ceremony on Monday, Director of the Adult and Continuing Education, Kathleen Jeffers, said they have upgraded existing programmes to afford more persons the opportunity to have an education, hence more is expected from students.

Jeffers gave a stern warning for students who may want to discontinue a programme. She explained that they are working towards the establishment of a support system to help students who encounter difficulties during their programme.

Kolene Thomas-Williams is the business skills instructor at the institution. In her remarks, she encouraged the students to capitalize on the opportunity that has been granted to them.

Instructor in charge of the institution, Adrian Samuel said that the Glen Resource Center has evolved since it’s opening more than a decade ago.

He said that what started as a Boys Skills Training Center with one instructor, has evolved into an institution that now has more girls than boys. Samuels added that programmes are now held throughout the day.

