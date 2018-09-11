Police Investigating the Death of Yolanda McMaster

Police here are investigating the death of Yolanda McMaster, a 47 year old domestic of lower Questelles.

McMaster’s body was discovered yesterday morning, after she was reported missing on Saturday September 8th.

Police say they are treating the death as a homicide until an autopsy is performed.

Police are encouraging persons with information that would assist in this investigation to call the Questelles Police Station at 1784-456-1750, the officer in charge of CID at 1784-456-1810 or the Central Police Station at 1784-457-1211.

