CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority Calls for Face-lift of Kingstown

CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority, Glen Beache is calling on residents here to take pride in the country and change the look of capital Kingstown.

He feels that businesses can take the lead to give their buildings a face-lift and vendors should consider the cleanliness of the environment within which they operate.

Beache voiced his concern at Wednesday’s press conference as he spoke of the projected increase of visitors to SVG.

Beache identified littering as a major problem, noting that Vincentians have to improve their standards if they are to be tourist ready.

Beache said there was a 48 per cent increase in overall visitor arrivals this year when compared to last year. However, the Tourism Authority also reported a 17.3 per cent decrease in same day arrivals.

