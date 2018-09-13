Police Investigating Indian Bay Attack

A male teenager of Troumaca is now in police custody assisting with investigations into a report of assault against a 32 year old female at Indian Bay on Tuesday.

The police say during the investigations they acquired footage from a video that was being circulated on Facebook showing a female being attacked by a male assailant at Indian Bay.

Terrano Samuel, 18 years old, was taken into in custody and is assisting the police with their investigations into the matter.

Acting Commissioner of Police Colin John thanked the public for providing information that led to Samuel’s arrest. The top cop also thanked the officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit and those stationed at the Calliaqua and Chateaubelair police stations for their prompt response in effecting Samuel’s arrest.

